Crystal Gayle wowed full house at Wood

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Crystal Gayle, the Grammy-winning, crossover country-pop star most famous for “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” sold out the 300-seat Wood Theater in a show hosted by promoter Kevin Richards last Thursday, Aug. 29.



Dressed in red, black and lots of silver sparkle, the artist won over the mostly older, universally welcoming crowd with sultry vocals on her county classics and covers, an easy laugh, and her famously lengthy sweep of dark ankle-length hair.

She tours with a full band — big commitment for Mr. Richards, and crowd-pleasing music led by frontman Jay Patten who added much swing on vocals, sax & guitar.

