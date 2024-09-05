No missing this new downtown business

Chronicle editor Mark Frost writes: If half the battle for a new business — or any business, for that matter — is just getting noticed, chef-baker Diane Kloepfer clearly has a plan. She’s opening Kitch A Vibe, a “micro-eatery and event space,” in the former Juicin’ Jar on Exchange Street in Glens Falls. The building exterior has just been painted bright orange and the side wall is now a billboard for her business.
