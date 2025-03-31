Indoor go-karting & simulators planned; former Sears, Aviation Mall

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Jeremy Treadway will convert the 86,000 square foot former Sears space in Aviation Mall into ADK Karting Experience — high-level indoor Go-Kart tracks for kids and adults, plus six racing simulators.

“The plan is to build a family entertainment center,” Mr. Treadway told The Chronicle.

Plans also include “a really nice, large arcade” with 50+ games, a glow-in-the-dark mini golf course, and party and corporate rooms.

Mr. Treadway aims to open in October with a Halloween themed weekend.

“Our demographic is truly [ages] 13 to 50,” said Mr. Treadway.

“We will make sure the carts have different speed levels that people can work up to,” he added.

“We want the families and the younger generations and the kids to be able to get on them and be safe. But we also don’t want to lose the enthusiasts.”

Mr. Treadway said, “We’re doing things that I think are needed, that aren’t really in this area.” He said the nearest go kart facility like his a several hour drive away.

As to the investment, Mr. Treadway said, “I’m not a numbers guy, but we’re putting multi million dollars into the place to make it work. And not only to make it work, but to do it correctly.”

Mr. Treadway, 47, is a Ticonderoga native who owns ADK MX outdoor motocross track plus wedding venue on Route 149 in Fort Ann.

He said he raced professionally until he was 25 years old.

“I started go kart racing when I was 12 years old. I won a world championship when I was 13 years old in carts,” he said.

“My background is cars,” he said, terming this move “full circle.”

The Go-Karts will be all electric and run on a 1,400-foot adult flat track and 250-foot kid track.

“We can join them to build one mega track…about 1,600 feet long,” Mr. Treadway said.

He said he’s traveled back and forth to Europe — where karting is very popular — and Florida, where he said Andretti Racing has similar facilities.

“We did a lot of research and homework on the carts. Carts are coming from England. The Track Builder is coming from England,” he said.

Mr. Treadway also touts the plan for six professional grade racing simulators that he said cost $80,000 each.

“The simulators we’re bringing in aren’t just an arcade-based simulator,” he said.

“They are a simulator that is a four-post shaker. They can duplicate steering input, throttle input, feel,” he said. “Obviously G’s they can’t, but they can duplicate everything else.”

He anticipates karting and simulator leagues, and events like Watkins Glen in the Rain one week and “Road America at Night” on another.

Eventually, Mr. Treadway said he plans a “Phase Two” expansion for with a cafe and bar area, and “string bowling” and “crazy darts.”

James Griffith, General Manager of Aviation Mall, was quoted in a press release Monday afternoon: “It is important for Aviation Mall to capitalize on the tourists that come to the Lake George region each year. By adding ADK Karting Experience, Aviation Mall will be part of the tourism conversation….

“Energizing the vacant Sears space will assist Aviation Mall in its redevelopment and continue to bring uses that makes sense and our community wants.”