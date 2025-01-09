Glens Falls City Hall’s new entry awning, paid by ARPA $$

“Yes, that is something new in front of City Hall,” wrote the City of Glens Falls on its Facebook page.

The new entrance awning was funded from the $12.4 million Glens Falls received from ARPA — the federal government’s post-Covid American Recovery Plan Act funds.

“The front echoes the lettering on the original fan window above the entrance,” the City said. “And who can fail to notice the early morning snow atop the awning — and not on the steps!”

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved