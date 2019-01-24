Owners of [forged] to open [farmacy] at former Gold Star, 20 Ridge St.

AJ and Christina Richards, owners of [forged] restaurant in the former county courthouse in Hudson Falls, plan to open a second restaurant called [farmacy] in Glens Falls at 20 Ridge Street.

It’s the former Goldstar Catering site in the 18-22 Ridge Street building purchased by Brian Bronzino for $330,000 on Nov. 27.

Mrs. Richards told The Chronicle the space is undergoing “a cosmetic face lift right now” and will open “whenever we’re ready. We’ve had our eye on this building for a long time.”

She said the “restobar” will seat about 50 people. “Stylistically, you will see the menu is relatively similar” to [forged]. “We’re still developing the menu.”

[forged] opened in 2017, serving what it dubbed “New Age American cuisine.”

Mrs. Richards said they’ll seek a full liquor license for [farmacy]. [forged] has a wine and beer license, but she said they’ve obtained a legislative exemption allowing a full liquor license at [forged] and only await the okay from the State Liquor Authority.

The name [farmacy] is a play on words meaning the art of preparing, preserving and dispensing local farm products, Mrs. Richards said in a press release.

Asked about the brackets in the names of both their restaurants, Mrs. Richards said, “It makes everyone remember it. It’s just one of those branding things.”

The press release said Mr. Richards is a certified executive chef through the American Culinary Federation and is also certified through the Court of Master Sommeliers and is a certified cicerone, which the organization describes as “hospitality professionals with proven experience in selecting, acquiring and serving today’s wide range of beers.”

The release said Mr. Richards worked with noted Chef Grant Achatz in Chicago and worked locally at Dunham’s Bay Resort and the Henry Street Taproom in Saratoga Springs before opening [forged].

Mrs. Richards said they expect to hire about eight employees for [farmacy].

Building purchaser Mr. Bronzino also bought the landmark Colvin Building at 206 Glen Street for $945,000 on Jan. 4.

Mr. Bronzino had not returned a Tuesday morning voicemail by press time.

