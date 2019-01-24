‘gaslight.’ nears opening in ex-Tallulah space; Colin Miner, Wbg. native, is chef

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

Warrensburg native Colin Miner who pursued his career in Chicago will be the executive chef at Frank Mineo’s soon to open “gaslight.” in the former Bistro Tallulah location at 21 Ridge Street, Glens Falls.

Mr. Miner provided a taste of his fare last weekend at the 10th annual Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival. He served caramelized onion paté, sweet potato bisque with kombu-poached mussels and a “reverse carrot cake” made with kale purée and curry-roasted carrot frosting.

“We were the only unopened restaurant there, and a lot of people told me we were the most-talked about restaurant as well,” Mr. Miner, 29, told The Chronicle Tuesday afternoon. “We created a bit of a buzz.”

Mr. Miner, a Warrensburg High grad, said his career began at 13 making pastry at the Inn at Erlowest. He said he worked at the old Bolton Country Diner and four summers at the Lake George Club.

He said he moved onto Chicago, interning at Michelin 3-star restaurant Grace and also working under Chef Shane Graybeal at Bin 36, and at Honey’s.

“What you are about to see here is what I learned in Chicago,” Mr. Miner said.

Mr. Mineo, who also has Warrensburg roots, said he knew of Chef Miner, but only connected with him after a former local chef, Maxwell Reagan, recommended him.

“I hired him in mid-October, and we hope to open by the end of February at the latest,” Mr. Mineo said.

What can we expect from gaslight.?

“Our menu has to be approachable,” said the chef Mr. Miner. “We’ll have NY strips, skin-on salmon, what I call contemporary American cuisine. Familiar flavors, familiar dishes.

“My background is fine dining, but I think there’s a bad stigma about fine dining in this area. Some might think it’s stuffy and not something you can enjoy every night, just once a year.

“gaslight. will be elevated casual. Our most expensive dish will be $35.”

Mr. Mineo said the interior decor will be a “throwback look — late 19th century, early 20th century.” He said he and his father Chuck, and Chuck’s fiancée Tracey Cheney, have done much of the work.

Mr. Mineo said they already have their liquor license, and plan to have 14 lines to serve craft beer. “We’ll also have a good non-alcoholic selection as well, serving interesting non-alcoholic cocktails.”

He said, “It’s going to be a very quiet and professional kitchen, immaculately clean, and anyone can ask us anything. It makes for a different experience.”

Mr. Miner has lately worked for Chef Roslyn Riggi and Boca Bistro in Saratoga.

Chef’s ties to owners of [forged]

He noted, “In September of last year, Christina and AJ Richards from [forged], who are very good friends of mine, offered me a spot in the Albany Wine & Food Fest, and shortly after Frank and I connected.”

Mr. and Mrs. Richards now plan to open [farmacy] “restobar” next-door to gaslight.

