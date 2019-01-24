David Johnson puts GF Dango’s, 3 more for sale

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

David Johnson has listed his initial cornerstone Dango’s on Maple …

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

David Johnson has listed his initial cornerstone Dango’s on Maple Street and three other restaurant bars for sale.

He’s asking $545,000 for Dango’s, the business founded by his late father Dan; $350,000 for Abbott’s Corner Grill in South Glens Falls; $495,000 for Dango’s Dugout, also in South Glens Falls; and $299,500 for Dango’s in Corinth.

Contacted for comment, Mr. Johnson, 51, said, “Times change, and neighborhood bars are a little different these days. I can’t spread myself so thin anymore.”

He said, “It’s absolutely bittersweet closing Dango’s on Maple Street. I had a lot of good years there. I’m sorry to see it go. It’s been good to me, but Fitzgerald’s in Moreau and Dango’s in Saratoga are my main focus. They are definitely my bread and butter.

“The plans are to develop things at Fitzgerald’s if any of the buildings sell. But I don’t need to sell them. I can hold onto them for a long time and it won’t affect my financial future.

“It’s not a fire sale by any means. It’s just time to lighten the load a little bit.”

Mr. Johnson said he has a 10-year-old son who he coaches in basketball, football and baseball, “and I’m engaged to be married.

He said the Dango’s name is not for sale. The Abbott’s and Dugout listings are each for the building and the business. The restaurant at Abbott’s continues to operate; the one at the Dugout is closed, but there are 14 apartments upstairs.

Mark Levack and Nic Ketter of Levack Real Estate have the listing.

Copyright © 2019 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.