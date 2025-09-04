Thursday, September 4, 2025

Our September 4 front page

Autumn Wedding Issue! Starting our 46th year… Car Show weekend. Horrific 21 dog deaths in Argyle. Arm wrestle. Step One: Hospital debuts new waiting room at Emergency Department. Gerarde plans golf simulators & bar at former Trustco branch on Glen Street. City opens Pruyn’s Path along Hudson; links Murray Street Park, Havilands Cove. Whitehall’s PJ Ferguson, now of Nashville, at HF Strand, Fri. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

