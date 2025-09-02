Gerarde plans golf simulators & bar at former Trustco branch on Glen Street

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Mike Gerarde plans to open a bar with 20 seats and food and two golf simulators in the 2,000 square foot former Trustco Bank location at 100 Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls.

It expands PSG Golf, his Saratoga Golf Simulator and training business which opened in Saratoga in 2023.

“Big difference is we are going to have a much larger bar, and we’re going to be doing food — golf course turn food” like hot dogs, wings and burgers, he said.

Mr. Gerarde hopes being across from the Harding-Mazzotti Arena will make it a pre- and post- hockey game stop.

He said he started looking to expand last summer after his Saratoga location performed better than expected.

“The goal was to do two and a half years and then see if we can expand from there,” he said.

He said the Glens Falls location will focus more on public access rather than membership-only, Saratoga’s focus.

“With the location being across the street from the Civic Center, and being more like downtown, we want to get people in there a little bit more for hanging out,” Mr. Gerarde said, adding, “Golf is still priority number one.”

Mr. Gerarde said he is partnering with Wayne Samascott of Malta Development, who will handle the buildout and take an equity interest in the business.

He estimates the construction cost is around $250,000.

Mr. Gerarde said he plans for the hours to be around noon to 11 p.m. for the public, with morning access for members.

He’ll offer membership tiers, with options for lessons with five instructors.

The project is set to go before the City planning board on Wednesday, Sept. 3.