Our May 28 front page

May 28, 2026 Chronicle Front Page

Americade Rolls In! ‘Repose of the Fallen’ The wedding of Max & Kira. Peltz seeks 250 to sing at July 3 concert. Electric school bust. Bird Trust-Boralex deal. Adirondac aims to cruise with 2 decks by summer; 3rd deck in 2027. Glens Falls Hospital eyes June opening for new ambulance bay & Emergency Dept. addition. LG Music Fest’s secret formula? Artists crave connecting with each other & an ardent audience. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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