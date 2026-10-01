Sunday, October 4, 2026

Our October 1 front page

October 1, 2026 Chronicle Front Page

Health & Fitness Issue! Constantino interview. Therapy dogs abound at Glens Falls Hospital. Barry Melrose. Warren Co. DPW: trash disposal cost rising from $66 to $90 a ton; salt goes from $93 to $125. Warren County 3 preps for new Finance Dept. & Commissioner. Warrensburg 46th ‘World’s Largest Garage Sale,’ Oct. 2-4. ‘Adirondack’s 11 Got Talent!’ sign-up by 10/7. Plaza with Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Papa John’s seeks OK off Warrensburg Exit 23. Thunder to honor Barry Melrose at season home opener on Oct. 17. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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Our September 24 front page

Autumn Home Issue! Beech tree wilt huge risk to bears. Air show grounded. Blake Gendebien …

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