Our October 1 front page

Health & Fitness Issue! Constantino interview. Therapy dogs abound at Glens Falls Hospital. Barry Melrose. Warren Co. DPW: trash disposal cost rising from $66 to $90 a ton; salt goes from $93 to $125. Warren County 3 preps for new Finance Dept. & Commissioner. Warrensburg 46th ‘World’s Largest Garage Sale,’ Oct. 2-4. ‘Adirondack’s 11 Got Talent!’ sign-up by 10/7. Plaza with Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Papa John’s seeks OK off Warrensburg Exit 23. Thunder to honor Barry Melrose at season home opener on Oct. 17. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.