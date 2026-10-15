Our October 15 front page

Prime-Time Seniors! Adk. Thunder open season, will honor Melrose on Saturday. Queensbury: 6 seek 4 seats on County Board. On a split vote, GF Council imposes permit-only parking on 3 city lots plus Clinton garage. Apple crop strong. Special Olympics 5 NYS Fall Games in GF: 900 athletes, 7 sports Oct. 16-17. Mayor Palmer: Straightening out ‘lousy’ past budget numbers. Carol Ann Conover heads Warren Co. Historical Society. At 76, Indian Lake woman rode the Bobcat 1,058 times this season. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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