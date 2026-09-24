Our September 24 front page

Autumn Home Issue! Beech tree wilt huge risk to bears. Air show grounded. Blake Gendebien Chronicle interview. Senior Living at 7 Bay Meadows Golf approved; golf course will be shortened Dueling Farmers Markets as of 11/7: At The Ed & Aviation Mall. Warren County 3 votes to add Commissioner of Finance, new Finance Dept. Qby. School: Black Hawk helicopter to land Friday for Career & Tech day. Sasquatch Fest! in Whitehall Sat. Indian Lake’s Great Adk. Moose Fest! Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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