Happy Thanksgiving! ‘Inspiring Women of Hometown USA’ Kate Hogan landslide. Glens Falls Football. Basset hound a hero. Details on the proposed Fire- Police building in Glens Falls. How plant overcame Bard plan to close it down. 35th Festival of Trees at Qby. Hotel. West Mountain releases resort rendering. Democrats gain 227 registrants in Warren County, still trail 40%-27%. Warren County bans Kratom, limits nitrous; OK’s budget & vets benefit; rejects gas tax cap. Adirondacks Got Talent was a ‘win’. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.