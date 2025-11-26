Friday, November 28, 2025

Our November 26 front page

November 26, 2025 Chronicle Front Page

Happy Thanksgiving! Locals handle Snoopy balloon, Macy’s parade. Qby theater kid Abby Caimano parlays it into a dream job as Macy’s designer. Washington Co. OK’s budget: 16.97% tax hike; cutting 22 county jobs. Festival of Trees. Glens Falls Football. Reviving his grandpa’s bar. Solar & the birds in Fort Edward. Big doings for ‘Knox Train’. Stinky’s coffee opens Dec. 1 at former Autoworld. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.

Check Also

Our November 20 front page

Next issue early: Wednesday Whiteface opened; our Ben skied it! Glens Falls football rolling! SGF …

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!