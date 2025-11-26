NYS shutters 3 Queensbury smokeshops; 2 arrested

The state has shuttered three smoke shops in Queensbury, following a pair of investigations in October and November.

Smoke Plus at Mount Royal Plaza on Route 9 was found to be in possession of approximately 2,500 flavored vapes for sale. As a first-time offender they are facing a fine of up to $600.

212 Smoke on Quaker Road was found to be in possession of 1,500 flavored vapes for sale. As a second time offender they are facing up to $37,750 in fines.

Queen Exotic on South Western Avenue was found to be in possession of 300 favored vapes for sale. As a 4th time offender they are facing up to $22,750 in fines.

In addition, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Glens Falls residents Hailey R. Summerford, 23, of John Street, and Gianni S. Singh, 21, of Warren Street for Criminal Sale of Cannabis and Nitrous Oxide to a person under 21. Both were released with an appearance ticket returnable at Queensbury Town Court, said a Sheriff’s report.

The arrests and closures came after a joint investigation in October by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit and NYS Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement, with assistance from six college-age students under the age of 21. “The detail was intended to determine whether there were smoke shops in Warren County who were selling flavored vapes, nitrous oxide and cannabis to youth under the age of 21,” said the County Sheriff’s report. “During the operation, three of the five smoke shops visited sold flavored vapes, nitrous oxide and cannabis to the youths.” The State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and Department of Health (DOH) were notified, said the report, triggering further inspection of those shops on November 18.

OCM seized “numerous packages containing cannabis,” and DOH identified “thousands of flavored vapes, which are not legal for sale in New York,” said the Sheriff’s report. “Before leaving the smoke shops, the locks to all three locations were changed and the businesses were deemed closed per OCM order.

OCM said in a statement, “Investigators found illicit cannabis flower, cannabis edibles, and cannabis concentrate products were found to be offered for sale. Because of the considerable amount of illegal product, all three locations were padlocked and sealed under the authority granted to OCM through the Cannabis Law.”

“Selling cannabis to young people is despicable, irresponsible, and the truest meaning of careless,” said Felicia A.B. Reid, Acting Executive Director of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management in the release. “To the smoke shops selling illicit cannabis and flagrantly violating the laws that protect the health of our youngest New Yorkers, take notice: there will be certain and swift consequences.”

“We will always do the work to support responsible businesses and uphold a legal market worthy of public trust,” she said.