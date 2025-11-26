Stinky’s coffee opens Dec. 1 at former Autoworld

Zander Frost writes: Stinky’s Coffee is set to open its first brick & mortar location Tuesday, December 1 in the former Autoworld property on Route 9 in Moreau north of I-87 Exit 17.

Owner Ryan McNaughton said the shop will operate from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. They’ll offer espresso drinks, lattes and pour-overs made with Stinky’s roasted beans. Their seasonal special is a maple cardamom latte.

It will also feature fresh-baked bread, muffins, kettle-boiled bagels, cookies and more. Kevin Haux, formerly of Haux Nest Bakery, is the on-staff baker.

“Everything that we sell is made in house, right down to the alloli,” Mr. McNaughton said. It seats approximately 30 people, and features two large murals, painted by Hannah Williams. Parking is abundant, Mr. McNaughton says. He’s excited, tired, but I’m just ready to have everybody come in and enjoy the space.”

Mr. McNaughton, a 2005 South High grad, launched Stinky’s Coffee in 2022 as a mobile business that developed a following at farmers markets and local events.

The former Suzuki dealership was purchased by Ben Alden and Brian McKenzie in May for $1-million. They are redeveloping the 12,000+ square foot building into Moreau Commons. “We’re trying to create a really open concept community,” Mr. Alden told The Chronicle. “We’re going to have multiple businesses inside that building with a nice central area for people to hang out.”

Mr. Alden is a Hudson Falls graduate, Mr. McKenzie is a South Glens Falls graduate.