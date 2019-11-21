Our November 21 issue

Thanksgiving issue Lake George Girls Volleyball seek NYS title. South Glens Falls 40th Holiday Parade. …

Thanksgiving issue Lake George Girls Volleyball seek NYS title. South Glens Falls 40th Holiday Parade. Look who made The New York Times! Free community Thanksgiving feasts set in Glens Falls & Argyle. In Greenwich: Why did 5-term Democrat Idelman lose to newcomer? JG3 scored 24 in debut as starter for Syracuse; he’s a sensation. Critics grill NYS on cause of high local cancer rate. Social Security move to former Post Office. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.