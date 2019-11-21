Sunday, November 24, 2019
Our November 21 issue

November 21, 2019 in Chronicle Front Page

Thanksgiving issue Lake George Girls Volleyball seek NYS title. South Glens Falls 40th Holiday Parade. Look who made The New York Times! Free community Thanksgiving feasts set in Glens Falls & Argyle. In Greenwich: Why did 5-term Democrat Idelman lose to newcomer? JG3 scored 24 in debut as starter for Syracuse; he’s a sensation. Critics grill NYS on cause of high local cancer rate. Social Security move to former Post Office. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

