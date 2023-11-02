Our November 2 front page

Giant 40 Page Election Issue Hot race: Moreau. United Way. Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Arena. Common Roots. GF Farmers Market moves to Aviation Mall. Tix on sale for LG’s new winter attractions. What should Ben do first? College hoops in GF 11/21; D-1 UAlbany with Jonathan Beagle from Hudson Falls. Hudson Headwaters opens GF Family Health on Larose Street. Abrupt end to 17-0 season: SGF girls fall to Burnt Hills, 4-3 in sectional title. Why no birds at their feeders?. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.