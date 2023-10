Pit bull killed her female dachshund; says, so far, no justice

Ms. Burrall said a vet there said Gretel had lost so much blood that her gums were white, and that she probably wouldn’t survive surgery, so Ms. Burrall made the difficult decision.

“She was having difficulty breathing and was suffering, so I agreed to put her down because she wasn’t going to make it,” she said. “I gave her a sedative and put her to sleep with me crying and just telling her how much I loved her.”

Ms. Burrall said that she loved Gretel so much that she had previously spent $25,000 out of her savings for two back surgeries for the dog.

“She recovered beautifully,” Ms. Burrall said. “I don’t have any kids, I’m not married, so [the dogs] are my kids. Especially this little female. She was absolutely the love of my life.”



The next day, she says she and a friend walked there and says they saw the suspect dog in a crate on the porch.

Ms. Burrall says a woman living at the apartment told her that she and her ex share custody of the dog and claimed that the dog was “in” all night on the evening of the attack.

Ms. Burrall said the woman called her ex, who stated the pit bull was an American Kennel Club registered dog that cost him $9,000 and never runs loose.

But Ms. Burrall says that as she and her friend left, a neighbor came and showed them a video showing the pit bull running loose in the yard on the night of the attack.

Ms. Burrall said the man provided the video to the South Glens Falls Police.

Ms. Burrall said the neighbor told her that the dog runs loose many nights, and the man has two German Shepherds that he’s now afraid to walk in the evening.

Ms. Burrall said she walked to the property the next day and saw no sign of the dog or the crate — and that this time the woman told her she would have her arrested for harassment.

Then Ms. Burrall said another neighbor told her the dog runs loose frequently.

Ms. Burrall filled out deposition papers on the incident that the South Glens Falls Police picked up, but she said, “Nobody’s found the dog. They said they can’t do anything because they can’t find the dog. I contacted the lawyer [she consulted]. He told me the same thing, that he could not do anything until the dog was found.”

Ms. Burrall insists, “[The police] know who the owners are. They know where he works, they know where he lives. And I was told a warrant would be put out for him for his arrest but nothing was ever filed. And the police said, ‘Well, we don’t just arrest somebody for nothing.’ But I don’t think it’s nothing.”

Ms. Burrall said she’s gotten to the point where she’s afraid to go outside of her house. “I’ve already seen a doctor for critical hypertension, and I’m going to go for counseling because I’m having a hard time dealing with everything.”

She said she suffered some abrasions and bruises on her face, hands and knees from hitting the pavement when she was knocked over by the pit bull.

Ms. Burrall said while her surviving dog Hansel didn’t suffer physical injuries, he’s been distressed since the attack.

“Mentally he’s not doing well,” she said. “He won’t eat, he doesn’t want to walk, he’s sulking. These two are siblings, and they have never been apart, except when she had her back surgery. He’s never been without her, and he just isn’t himself. He’s having a hard time. He’s obviously missing his sibling terribly, as do I.”

Ms. Burrall said that nobody she knows has seen the suspect dog since it was on the porch the day after the attack.

“If the dog was not the dog, then why did they take it and hide it?” she asks. “Why is the dog suddenly missing? They’re obviously hiding her.”

She says the owner “has just totally gotten away with the whole thing. I’m stuck with the bills, which I could care less about. I just want some justice for my little baby, and I also want to protect the people in this neighborhood.

“There’s many small children in this area, and for people to let their pit bull run loose is so wrong. And then to tell me it’s not their dog, but all of a sudden their dog shows up missing and nobody can find it, therefore no charges can be pressed?

“It just goes to show that if you have a killer dog and you want to let it run loose, then just hide it after and you’ll be off scot-free.”