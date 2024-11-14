Our November 14 front page

Friday, November 15, 2024

Election Notes. What should Trump do first?. Trump taps Stefanik as Ambassador to United Nation. Stec praises Stefanik; says too soon to talk of running to succeed her. DEC nixes Biochar. Chris Patten’s $4 million South & Broad St. plans. Etu, Ed Moore, Landry, LaFarr on the rising ‘day spender’/homeless issue. Ocean State Job Lot to Big Lots spot, Qby.. ‘Time Served,’ bar across the road, held a Great Meadow Prison ‘funeral’. Mayor: No tax hike, ‘first time in decades’; insists finances sound. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

