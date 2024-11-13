BREAKING: DEC denies Saratoga Biochar permits

BREAKING NEWS • Zander Frost reports: The New York State DEC has denied Saratoga Biochar’s applications, Moreau Councilman John Donohue told The Chronicle.

Mr. Donohue said the Department of Environmental Conservation denied Saratoga Biochar’s “Solid Waste Management” and “Air State Facility” Permit Applications.

For several years a contentious fight has raged in Moreau over the facility that would heat waste and turn into carbon fertilizer.

The Chronicle was unable to reach Saratoga Biochar CEO Ray Apy by press time.

More to come as the story develops.