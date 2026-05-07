Our May 7 front page

Happy Mother’s Day! Queensbury Hotel at 100. Meanwhile, in England. Proceeding to the Prom. GF Mayor finds ‘a lot of waste’ in spending; now ‘under control’ Saratoga native is first female trainer to win Kentucky Derby. SUNY Adk. to graduate 450, Sat. at Harding- Mazzotti Arena. Marshall sworn in as GF Police dog. Fort Edward’s Chris Schmidt seeks NY-21 seat as Independent. SGF’s Shawn Weller makes NYS Hockey Hall of Fame. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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