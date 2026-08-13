Thursday, August 13, 2026

Our August 13 front page

August 13, 2026 Chronicle Front Page

Small Business Issue! NY Times features Chronicle. Trash plant closing will cost us. Saddle Up Stables sale ends N.C. family’s near-century Lake George horse ride biz. Shirt Factory flower fallout. Vietnam Wall in Glens Falls. Panel talks parking, City Hall, Aug. 17. New GF map lays out City parking specs. Frattolin guilty in daughter’s murder. Sheriff LaFarr makes peacekeeping visit to GF after ruckus. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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Our August 6 front page

Prime-Time Seniors Issue! Hudson Falls trash plant to close. Mayor defends permit parking lot plan. …

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