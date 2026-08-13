Our August 13 front page

Small Business Issue! NY Times features Chronicle. Trash plant closing will cost us. Saddle Up Stables sale ends N.C. family’s near-century Lake George horse ride biz. Shirt Factory flower fallout. Vietnam Wall in Glens Falls. Panel talks parking, City Hall, Aug. 17. New GF map lays out City parking specs. Frattolin guilty in daughter’s murder. Sheriff LaFarr makes peacekeeping visit to GF after ruckus. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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