Sweet Rice to open second Glens Falls restaurant on Warren Street

Zander Frost writes: Sweet Rice Thai Sushi owners Siriluk Siraroj and her husband Jarthuront Siraroj plan to open a second Glens Falls restaurant — Sweet Rice Noodle Bowls — at 199 Warren Street. They hope to open in June.

The building was formerly home to Scratch Kitchen, which will soon reopen at its new location on Ridge Street.

Sweet Rice Thai Sushi, which the couple opened in the former Sam’s Diner on Dix Avenue in 2022, will continue to operate.

The new spot will serve “noodles like ramen and rice bowls, poke bowl, asian style rice bowls.”

Also “lo mein noodles, Korean and Vietnamese food,” Mrs. Siraroj told The Chronicle.

She wants to offer “more menu” for local customers. “More variety,” she said.

Why this location? “Actually, it’s close to my house,” Mrs. Siraroj said. Plus, “They have full equipment, everything ready.”

She said the area has great customers. “Every customer is really nice,” she said. “I think they like our food, too.”

“This area is a really nice area,” she added.

They will publish a full menu soon.