Mom says dog bit son; GF Police seek help finding owner

The Glens Falls Police Department said it is assisting the SPCA of Upstate New York in investigating an incident involving a dog that occurred during the City of Glens Falls Recreation Department & Rotary Club Kids Fishing Derby at Crandall Park on May 2.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of the dog involved in the incident. If you attended the event and took any photos, please contact the SPCA of Upstate New York at (518)798-3500, the Glens Falls Police Department at (518) 761-3840 or email your photos to tips@glensfallspd.com.”

“We appreciate your time and assistance with this matter,” the police said.

The Chronicle was contacted by a mother who says her child was bitten by a dog at the fishing derby.

She said, although no dogs were allowed at the event, “a dog described as a brindle pitbull mix was present — and it attacked my child.

“My son was bitten in the foot and required three stitches.

“But the physical injury is only part of this. Because the dog’s owner has not come forward, my son now has to go through the rabies vaccination series. He is scared, confused and in pain.”

She said she was frustrated by a lack of “meaningful action” by the police. “We have been told that without video evidence, this is being treated as hearsay, despite multiple eyewitnesses who saw the attack happen.

“There are also photos of the getaway vehicle the dog owner fled in. This is not a situation with no leads. There is evidence. There are witnesses.

“A child was bitten. A child needed stitches. A child is now undergoing rabies treatment. And somehow, that is not being taken seriously.”

She said she is “beyond heartbroken and outraged after what happened to my son.”