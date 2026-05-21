Our May 21 front page

Memorial Day Issue! New Police & Fire Chiefs in Glens Falls. Americade motorcycle rally in Lake George: May 27-30. Brodie’s acquires Chaparral boat line long held by Pilot Knob Marina. Who were these LG Patriots of 1776? FW Webb opens 90,000 sq. foot facility in Qby. Scratch Kitchen opens, downtown on Ridge St. Should bathroom at GF police station be open to public 24 hours? Kay’Z Bubble Tea to open on South St., Friday. Washington County bans nitrous oxide & Kratom sales. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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