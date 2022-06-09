Our June 9 front page

Support Small Biz! Americade runs through Saturday. Warrensburg Bike Rally, too. Revolution Rail buying North Creek-Tahawus 30-mile railway. If you’re planning to fly… Max Yurenda, Double H chief since its start, to retire. U.S. Women’s Open pro Bowling in SGF. Glens Falls redraws lines; Ward 4 much larger; shrunk Wards 2 & 3. NYS Senate lines set new battles. Burgess Ovitt is new superintendent at Hadley-Luzerne. Rachel’s Spice Cafe to close. Hyde exhibit: 60 works by sculptor John VanAlstine. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

