U.S. Women’s Open pro Bowling in South Glens Falls



Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls will host the U.S. Women’s Open — the Professional Women’s Bowling Association’s second major event of the year — beginning Tuesday, June 14, and continuing through Tuesday, June 21.

“This is the first time since 1973 this event has been in the State of New York. The week-long event culminates with one bowler winning $60,000 live on CBS Sports Network on the final day,” said a Lake George Chamber of Commerce press release.

Doug Bohannon, owner of Kingpin’s Alley and the president of the NYS Bowling Proprietor’s Association, was quoted:

“Bowling enthusiasts throughout the Northeast are beyond excited to have the opportunity to watch these athletes in person. We have a very large league bowling base in the Capital Region, and we continue to bring substantial tournaments to this area to provide our bowlers the chance to watch or even participate at a competitive level.”

The tournament features “108 of the best women bowlers from all over the world competing for one of the most prestigious championships in the sport.”

“All qualifying and match-play rounds in the U.S. Women’s Open will be available to watch on BowlTV.com. The stepladder finals will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network on June 21.”

Spectators are welcome. Kingpin’s Alley also seeks volunteers to assist.

Tickets for the televised final rounds range from $30 bleacher and $50 premium to $20 standing room only.

Tickets for practice and qualifying rounds and match play range from $10 for a single practice event to $100 for a week-long ticket.

The PWBA will also offer a “Bowl with the Pros” night on June 14, where anyone, regardless of skill level, can have the chance to bowl with a several of these great professional athletes. Cost: $60-$80.

Tickets for all sessions can be purchased online by visiting: kingpinsalley.com. Interest in volunteering for the event can also be directed to Mr. Bohannon, owner of Kingpin’s Alley, by calling: 518-793-9606.

Daily events listings and ticket info are online at kingpinsalley.com.

Gina Mintzer, Executive Director of the Lake George Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, was quoted: “The PWBA US Women’s Open is a major league event in the sport of bowling. From the nationwide television coverage, athlete and fan visitation and regional support, this is better than a ‘perfect game’ for the Lake George economy. We are thrilled by the level of competition and economic impact that Kingpin’s Alley continues to bring to the area.”

Copyright © 2022 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved