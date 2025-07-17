Our July 17 front page

Summer Home Issue! Portnoy, Lucky Puppy. Marcabes. Our man Ben is climbing a mountain a day. Touring Vietnam War Wall at HF Legion, 7/25-28. Hayden Knapp wins NYS Women’s Amateur Golf Championship. Sears Kit House tour in Saratoga. County aims to open homeless family shelter on Gurney Lane. GF Youth Center at $800,000 of $900,000 goal for Wellness Center addition. Glens Falls requires registration by all short-term rentals. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.