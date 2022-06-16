Thursday, June 16, 2022

Our June 16 front page

June 16, 2022 Chronicle Front Page

Father’s Day issue Horrific Lake George tragedy. 51st June Arts ‘LARAC Fest’ is this weekend. Glens Falls shows its South Street plan. Strawberry picking season. Everybody’s mind is made up. LGA wins in court: LGPC’s herbicide treatment halted until suit resolved. U.S. Women’s Open pro Bowling in SGF; $60,000 prize 6/21. Grand opening: Moran-Derby Park athletic & event complex, in Hudson Falls. Haviland’s Cove beach closed this summer; dam work. North Queensbury & Bay Ridge EMS are merging. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

