Lake George: 2 killed, one an 8-year-old, hit by motorcycle

Lake George residents Quinton Delgadillo, 8, and James A. Persons, 38, were killed Sunday afternoon when a motorcycle driven by Anthony J. Futia, 33, of Albany, crashed into pedestrians on Route 9 at the Warren County Bike Trail near the Lake George Expedition Park, formerly The Magic Forest.

Quinton’s mother Jasmine Luellen was hospitalized at Albany Medical Center in stable condition as of Monday. Three other children in the group were not injured.

Mr. Futia was in critical condition with “life-threatening injuries” at Albany Medical Center as of Monday, said State Police.

Their initial press release said “a preliminary investigation determined that a motorcycle was heading north on Route 9 at a high rate of speed [when] it went off the east shoulder of the road and onto a paved bike path, striking a group of six pedestrians…standing at the entrance to the bike path.”

CBS 6 reported Tuesday that a DMV spokesperson said Mr. Futia was not licensed to operate a motorcycle.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors offered its “deepest condolences” and said the County Department of Public Works would “review safety measures in that area of Warren County Bikeway.”

Christian Dutcher, who organizes the Americade touring motorcycle rally, said in a press release, “Our community suffered a terrible tragedy on Sunday afternoon and like everyone else are shocked and heartbroken for the family of the victims.” He said Mr. Futia was not a registered Americade participant, and that Americade week ended “fully” Saturday, prior to Sunday’s crash.

Quinton was a student in Mrs. Gershen’s and Ms. Gearing’s third-grade class.

Elementary School Principal James Conway described him as “well-liked, super polite, and loved by all. He was a good friend to all of his classmates.”

Lake George Superintendent Douglas Huntley told The Chronicle Tuesday that “the school is handling it well as could possibly be expected. The whole school has come together. They’re supporting one another.”

Dr. Huntley wrote in his press release, “I encourage parents and guardians to talk with your children about this tragedy. Discussing thoughts and feelings about this situation is important in helping your child work through her or his grief, shock, confusion and sadness.”

Benefit efforts for the family

Community member Shannon Kelly started a Gofundme campaign for the family Monday. Tuesday morning, it had raised $22,169 of a $25,000 goal.

Ms. Kelly wrote, “I am making this Gofundme page for a dear close friend that is going through a terrible tragedy of losing her 8 yr old son and her boyfriend in an accident that occurred in Lake George last night. She is in Albany Med and she is going to need as much support as she can get. If you cannot give money at this time we understand but at least share this for us! Thank you in advance. Please keep her n her family in your thoughts n prayers at this time!”

Go to https://gofund.me/54f32ebd, or search the site for “Funeral and medical expenses, organized by Shannon Kelly.”

Lake George Expedition Park owner Danna Ellsworth said the park will be open Wednesday, June 22, from 2 to 7 p.m., with admission by donations to benefit the family.

“There will be gift baskets and silent auction items…We are looking for auction items, raffle items, volunteers, anything you can do to help this family. All proceeds will go to the family. Much love and appreciation! Please call, message or mail.” Phone: 792-9211, cell: 361-1980, email danna@ellsworthexcavating.com.

Rich Ortiz and Dirt Cheap will perform, added promoter Dave Ehmann, who is helping with the fund-raiser. He is also auctioning four pairs of VIP tickets to his Adirondack Independence Music Festival in September. “You do not have to attend to bid,” he wrote.

The Fridays at the Lake concert on June 17 in Shepard Park will benefit the family, said Lake George Mayor Bob Blais. A portion of proceeds from beverage sales and all tips will be donated to the Expedition Park fund-raiser. Music is by Alex Torres and his Latin Orchestra, with the Stony Creek Band opening at 6 p.m.

