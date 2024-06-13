Saturday, June 15, 2024

Our June 13 front page

Father’s Day is Sunday! So many food moves! Collins vs. Stefanik. Nick Chiaravalle plans $10-million cannabis growing facility in Queensbury. Amtrak Adk. line won’t run this summer. GF removes stoplight at Elm & South St. LG Park Comm. names 4 new commissioners. Amy Fisher Quinn, GF 1988 grad, is new Judge on NYS Court of Claims. Tenée Casaccio to Chair Arrow Board; its first woman. Bike gang update. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

