Haux Nest Bread to open 1st shop, on Dix

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Kevin Haux’s sourdough bread has been sold at some of the area’s top eateries, like Park & Elm in Glens Falls and Hamlet & Ghost in Saratoga Springs.



Now he’s taking the leap to a brick and mortar location. Haux Nest Bread plans a soft opening at 430 Dix Ave. in Queensbury on Saturday. The space was formerly The Shop by Deliciously Different.

The 2016 Queensbury grad says he’s wanted to start a shop for two years.

“I started doing farmers markets a couple years ago and have built a really good following,” he said. “People have pretty much been asking me when and where I’m opening since I started doing that.”

Haux Nest Bread will be open Saturdays 9-4 to start, but Mr. Haux eventually wants to be open on Fridays too.

The store will feature grab-and-go style bakery offerings. “Pretty much what I offer now — fun sourdough breads and baked goods,” Mr. Haux says.

“I’m hoping to eventually start to do sourdough pastries and croissants, all that stuff here soon.”

He will also sell the local product Stinky’s Coffee.

