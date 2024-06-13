Taco Kings on South Street to double in size, add 12 tables

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Taco Kings Jalisco at 62 South Street is adding 12 tables and doubling in size.

Owner Juan Ramirez hopes the addition will be finished in a month, giving customers more space to eat.

“A lot of people say it’s too small,” he said of the current Taco Kings space.

It’s adds restrooms and murals newly painted by Claudia Vinciguerra, featuring items like a piñata, a cactus and famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

Mr. Ramirez, a Mexico City native, opened Taco Kings last October.

He said he moved to Saratoga Springs seven years ago. Working at the Adelphi Hotel, he said he saw the availability of 62 South Street online and jumped on it.

Entrepreneurship runs in the family; ­his father owned a business in Mexico.

“I like to make my own business,” Mr. Ramirez says. Asked how Taco Kings is doing, he says, “It’s very exciting. People are happy.”

His staff is eight people and he expects to hire more with the expansion.

Mr. Ramirez said he’s been “working a long time ­— working in Mexico City, making tacos and everything. That’s where we got the recipes.”

The Taco Kings space, along with the Golden Monkey Lounge next door and apartments upstairs, was redeveloped by Gregg Singer and Larissa Ovitt.

It housed Irish Pizza, which closed in 2017. It was vacant until Taco Kings.

