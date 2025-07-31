Our July 31 front page

Glens Falls youths shot, accident. Cathy rides (& pedals) Revolution Rail. 105-year-old earns diploma. The duo remaking Autoworld. No more Cool: It’s now Harding Mazzotti Arena. Rich Schermerhorn charged in Spa brawl. ‘The Outsiders’ on Aug. 6 at Glen Drive In, thanks to SGF. August auction for Tom Hoy’s 1954 MG TF to raise $$$ for GF Hospital ER. Stabbing charge at Hadley boat launch. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

