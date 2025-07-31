Cathy rides (& pedals) Revolution Rail

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Finally!

I’ve eyed Revolution Rail’s Adirondack outings since they opened in North Creek in 2017.

Three Wednesdays ago on a hospitably mild afternoon I got to ride the rails.

There were five in our group, using one two-seated double and a four-seat “quad.”

We pedalled 3.5 miles each way on the North Bridge run — crossing a short trestle bridge above the Hudson River.

Revolution Rail designs and manufactures its rail bikes, human powered “carts” that fit on old railroad tracks.

You’re seated, slightly reclined, like on a recumbent road bike.

I was a little nervous about the pedalling. I consider myself pretty strong, except for the achy 62-year knees and ankles I come attached with, as of my most recent birthday.

It was better than fine. Totally do-able. The way out offers a bit of an incline, barely discernible to the eye but felt in the legs. The reclined position means your core engages too, power bonus.

Also note, not everyone on the cart has to contribute pedaling to keep it going, even on the two-seater.

On the return, that slight downhill was almost too good; my “inclination” was to slow us down. Much of the point is to take it easy and enjoy the views.

I’m a casual hiker, and budding low-key kayaker. The rail bikes offer another engaging way into the woods.

We encountered little streams and picturesque wood bridges, views into forest depths, caverns of greenery, peeks out to the Hudson — in a quiet mood that day — butterflies and chipmunks, wildflowers.

We stopped probably for about a half-hour at a little picnic spot on the riverbank, where the Hudson was shallow, dotted with large boulders.

While we snacked, hydrated, enjoyed the views and rejuvenated our legs, our Revolution Rail guides reset the bikes for our return run using a small turntable.

They shared with us some railroad history, local industry (think Barton Mines, at seven generations and 145 years among the oldest family owned businesses in the country, we were told), and how this small trek touched us into three counties — Warren, Hamilton and Essex.

Rev Rail guides are a fun bunch, outdoorsy and outgoing, funny and enthusiastic in the pre-ride info talk.

Once on the trek, they left us riders to our own experience.



They did offer to use our own phones to take pictures of each group returning over the trestle bridge, scenic for its long views of the river, strong with the feel of history, the romance of the rails.

They encouraged us to leave space between the groups, so each could enjoy their own experience.

Safety rules: Buckle in, secure valuables (keys and phone!), stay on the bike especially over bridges, no trash, designate a reliable brakeman or brakewoman.

The whole thing probably took us maybe three hours, including a short bus ride from the North Creek Depot. I found it a smooth operation, run with warmth. I’ll gladly do it again.

They also offer the new Boreas River Valley Run, a 20-miler that’s billed as physically challenging, with several pauses; I’d have to think about that.

A twilight outing along lighted rails to a fire pit with s’mores sounds lovely.

Combo trips can include tubing on the river or a Lake George Steamboat ride.

The seven-mile Hadley run crosses a 500 foot bridge, 90 feet above the confluence of the Hudson and Sacandaga Rivers — not for the faint of height, they say.

Regular runs cost $100 double, $180 quad, more with added attractions and for the 20-miler.

