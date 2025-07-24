Our July 24 front page

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Dad charged with murder. Arena is not Cool. Vietnam Wall. Bass Pro Shops opening in Clifton Park. How Hayden does it. The return of Smitty’s, Hudson Falls. Joseph Girard III to play in Slovenia. Greenjackets to Lansingburgh in Troy for remaining home games. Fort Edward: Old Fort House auction is Sat.: Wing & Bronk family items. Warrenburg’s 62nd Smoke Eaters Jamboree! State record Brook Trout, Adirondacks. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

