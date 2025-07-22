GF arena is not ‘Cool’ anymore

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Cool sign has been removed at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

The former Glens Falls Civic Center is currently a nameless entity.

“Cool Insuring Agency was purchased by Gallagher Insurance a few years ago, so they formally no longer exist as an entity,” Arena director Jeff Mead said in response to a Chronicle inquiry.

Gallagher had agreed when it purchased Cool Insuring in 2020 to continue the naming rights contract — and in 2021, they announced they had extended that contract until 2025.

That’s now set to expire, “so the sign was taken down,” on Tuesday, Mr. Mead said.

“We have been in discussions for a while,” Mr. Mead said, regarding a new naming partner. “We will have an announcement in the near future.”

He said he could not discuss the terms of the contracts with Cool Insuring/Gallagher. The original naming deal with Cool was announced in July 2017.