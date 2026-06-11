Our June 11 front page

LARAC Saturday & Sunday! Great Escape’s new prez, 35, is homegrown. Congress candidate statements. Sorrentino’s farewell. Who will win Elise seat? SGF sophomore Hayden Knapp wins high school NYS golf title. GF eyes 2 parties to operate ‘The Ed’ & first floor of Bonacio 36 Elm. LG: Vol. Firefighters Convention, 11-13. ‘Insane Bricks,’ new Lego store to open June 13 in Aviation Mall. Airport Master Plan process starts; 40+ turn out, voice input. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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