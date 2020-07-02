Our July 2 front page

July 4th / Summer Home issue! Some fireworks still set. GF Kiwanis cancels ‘Taste of the North Country’ for 2020. No Chronicle Book Fair. Hiking hot might kill your dog. They’re rescuing a Glens Falls classic. Forts William Henry & Ti are open for season. Amanda Magee appointed to Qby. Ward 4 council seat. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.