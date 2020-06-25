Our June 25 front page

Graduation issue! UpRiver Cafe closes. Fireworks biz gets no bang this year. Just 1 Covid case in 26 days. Great Escape is hiring; no opening date set yet. West Mountain: July 3 ‘Summer Jam’ aims to go: Music, fireworks summer kick-off. Mel Guarino of Bluebillies: I toured with ‘Aunt Jemima,’ Edith Wilson. Hyde plans to reopen, but not ’til Aug. 1. Biking group urges: Take the Warren Co. Challenge. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

