Our January 9 Issue

Wedding issue Baptist Church sale falls through. Our 2020 big events schedule. Dialysis demand outruns …

Wedding issue Baptist Church sale falls through. Our 2020 big events schedule. Dialysis demand outruns Glens Falls facility. LG motel owners, Kenny kin, buy 196 Glen, downtown: $435,000. Meanwhile in Mexico City. Lake George to get $9.4-million more from NYS for sewage plant. Coming soon: 7 ice bars! Braymer enters Assembly race. Sheriff Murphy strikes a nerve on bail reform: 3 days, 58,000 Facebook friends. SGF laundromat sold: $1.05-million. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.