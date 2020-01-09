Saturday, January 11, 2020
Our January 9 Issue

January 9, 2020

Wedding issue Baptist Church sale falls through. Our 2020 big events schedule. Dialysis demand outruns Glens Falls facility. LG motel owners, Kenny kin, buy 196 Glen, downtown: $435,000. Meanwhile in Mexico City. Lake George to get $9.4-million more from NYS for sewage plant. Coming soon: 7 ice bars! Braymer enters Assembly race. Sheriff Murphy strikes a nerve on bail reform: 3 days, 58,000 Facebook friends. SGF laundromat sold: $1.05-million. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

