Winter Home Issue Townhome plan advances for former Mead’s Nursery. Laurella’s Restaurant open. Senator: Pass $20 minimum wage. Help wanted! GF seeks 7 fire fighters & 10 police officers. Ice Castles: Feb. 3; Ice bar to open now. Atty. Luke Nikas, HF class of 2000, defending Alec Baldwin. City Dems censure McDevitt over an email. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

