Jim LaFarr seeks Sheriff re-election; Pam Vogel, clerk since 2004, won’t run again

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said on Instagram: “I am excited to announce that I will be running for re-election for Warren County Sheriff this year. I am officially kicking off my campaign with you, my friends and community, and kindly asking for your support. Please follow along and stay tuned for campaign details and upcoming events.”

Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel, in office since 2004, announced that she will not seek reelection.

“The Office of the Warren County Clerk touches the lives of nearly every resident of Warren County at one time or another,” she wrote in a letter to county residents. “From obtaining that first driver’s permit as a 16 year old, to recording the deed to one’s first home, or to submitting a passport application for a well-deserved retirement cruise, the office processes thousands of transactions each year.”

She expressed “Special thanks always to fellow Clerks across New York State for their guidance and encouragement! To our county operations, our Judiciary and our associated state agencies…remember always we do best for the public when we all work together!

“And, most importantly, to my staff…the 20 dedicated individuals who represent the County Clerk, Public Records, Pistol Permits, Archives and Records Management, Historian, and, of course, the Warren County Department of Motor Vehicles. With expertise and commitment, they are on the front lines each day to serve our public.”

County Treasurer Mike Swan announced in November 2022, “After 33 years with Warren County and 42 years of public service I have decided not to run for another term…It has been a pleasure and privilege to serve the residents of Warren County for over three decades. My father always told me to leave things better than I found them, and that is exactly what I have done as Treasurer.”

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved