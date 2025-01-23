Our January 23 front page

Winter Home Issue! Rough start: Glens Falls in 2025. Traded houses. Moose rescue. Cool Insuring Arena. Times Union says Tague & Joy rise for GOP Congress nod; Constantino: ‘Fake News!’ Trump pardons include GF man, Hadley woman for Jan. 6, 2021. Glens Falls boys basketball has won 40 straight games. West Mountain alpine village plan gets pushback at hearing. Ice Bars return! In Lake George & Bolton. Rare goose causes traffic jam in Greenwich. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

