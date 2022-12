Big 32 Pages! Gay Moore’s colossal legacy. Bill Gates Diner. Hordes offer up ideas to replace ‘Indian’ (or not). Thai restaurant in the former Sam’s Diner. Lake George: Tix on sale for 2nd LG Ice Castles. In praise of Caldwell-Lake George Library. Arrest made Rt. 9 Walmart shooting. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.