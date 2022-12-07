Glens Falls man arrested in alleged QBY Cumberland Farms gunpoint robbery

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department announced it arrested Isaiah N. Gregory, age 22, of 27 Hunter St, Glens Falls for the alleged November 9 Queensbury Cumberland Farms gunpoint robbery.

Police said Mr. Gregory allegedly entered the Cumberland Farms store on Quaker Road in Queensbury, disguised his appearance, brandished a handgun at the clerk, forcibly stole money and fled the scene.

Police said through their investigation, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit developed information and leads which linked Gregory to the robbery.

He was charged with Robbery in the First Degree.

Mr. Gregory was arraigned at Warren County CAP Court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash bail / $50,000 bond, police said. He is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court on December 12, 2022 at 9:00am.

The case was investigated by members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Unit.