Happy New Year!! Cathy: Year in Arts. Mark in NYC. What went viral. NY losing residents fastest in the nation. Why Carla & Tom Burhoe sold Canoe Island Lodge. Return of the Polar Plunge. World Winter University Games Lake Placid, Gore. Stewart’s: Holiday Match $2+-million, local kids charities. Colgate Resolutions to sing at Crandall. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.