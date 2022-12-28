Wednesday, December 28, 2022

HF’s Jonathan Beagle plays #13 Virginia tonight; Is UAlbany rookie of the week for third time

December 28, 2022 Hot Copy

Former Hudson Falls basketball standout Jonathan Beagle is continuing his strong freshman season at the University of Albany — claiming his third America East Rookie of the Week title this week.

Tonight, Wednesday, December 28 at 6 p.m., his Great Danes will take on the #12 University of Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville. It will air on the ACC Network — Channel 388 on Spectrum in Glens Falls.

Jonathan scored 14 points in UAlbany’s 83-78 win over Northern Illinois last Tuesday. Plus three assists, a steal, and a rebound in 32 minutes of action, a UAlbany press release said.

Jonathan’s “biggest buckets came late in the game within the minute, hitting a layup with 42 seconds left before sinking two more free throws 15 second later to secure the win for the Great Danes,” the release added.

Bruce Dudek Photo 

Check Also

Parking restrictions (and tickets) return to Glens Falls on January 1

The City of Glens Falls announced “parking regulations to resume in full” in a press …

Copyright © 2022 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!