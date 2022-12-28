HF’s Jonathan Beagle plays #13 Virginia tonight; Is UAlbany rookie of the week for third time

Former Hudson Falls basketball standout Jonathan Beagle is continuing his strong freshman season at the University of Albany — claiming his third America East Rookie of the Week title this week.

Tonight, Wednesday, December 28 at 6 p.m., his Great Danes will take on the #12 University of Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville. It will air on the ACC Network — Channel 388 on Spectrum in Glens Falls.

Jonathan scored 14 points in UAlbany’s 83-78 win over Northern Illinois last Tuesday. Plus three assists, a steal, and a rebound in 32 minutes of action, a UAlbany press release said.

Jonathan’s “biggest buckets came late in the game within the minute, hitting a layup with 42 seconds left before sinking two more free throws 15 second later to secure the win for the Great Danes,” the release added.

